Rotary holds disc golf course fundraiser

The Washington Rotary Club recently held a raffle of “Buckeye Icons” supplied by Ohio State University basketball great Jerry Lucas.

The framed print included autographed pictures of Archie Griffin, Jerry Lucas and Jack Nicklaus. The winning ticket, drawn on Aug. 3, belonged to Troy Shaw. On Aug. 10, Shaw was given the prize by Jerry Lucas during the regular Rotary meeting.

Jerry Lucas has been a friend of Rotarian Ron Ratliff’s family for nearly 60 years. He has won every conceivable basketball award possible. In high school, he only lost one basketball game. In college, his team won the national championship in 1960.

Also that year, he earned a gold medal in the Olympics in Rome. He was a three-time All-American and winner of Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. He played pro ball for 12 years and was named one of the top 50 greatest basketball players of all times. In the 1960s, he was considered the most famous athlete in the world.

On Aug. 31, a check from the proceeds of the raffle was given to Jason Stritenberger, who is heading up the plans for a disc golf course. Stritenberger owns a newer shop called Death Putt Disc Supply, located at 149 S. Fayette St.

As previously reported and according to www.discgolf.com/, “Disc golf is similar to traditional golf; however, instead of using golf clubs and balls aiming for a hole, disc golf players use disc golf discs and aim for a disc golf basket which is a pole extending up from the ground with chains and a basket where the disc lands. The object of the game is to complete each hole in the fewest number of throws, starting from a tee area and finishing with the disc coming to rest in the basket.”

Courses can be various and have grown in popularity. Currently, there are no courses within the city limits.

The website www.discgolf.com/ further explains, “Generally, a course is made up of 9 or 18 holes. Players start at hole one and complete the course in order, playing through to the last hole. The player with the lowest total cumulative throws wins. Disc golf differs from traditional golf in important ways. Disc golf courses can use a wide variety of terrain. Often times, land not suitable for other park activities or development is the perfect terrain for a disc golf course.”

Not only can disc golf courses be located in areas not suitable for other activities, it can be enjoyed by many people that may have trouble with other physical activity.

The course is planned to go behind the water treatment plant and Washington Cemetery off a stretch of trail where nothing is currently located.

