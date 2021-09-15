MTHS Homecoming Week begins Monday

Miami Trace High School Homecoming Week begins Monday, Sept. 20 with many activities on the schedule for students and the community to enjoy.

A district-wide “Spirit Week” kicks off Monday with: Maui Monday (Hawaiian theme), 2K Tuesday (early 2000’s dress), Western Wednesday, Thrifty Thursday (best thrifted outfit), and Game Day (Friday, favorite jersey/Panther gear).

Also on Monday, a crowning ceremony will be held at the high school for Miami Trace High School students. During the ceremony, the homecoming court, king and queen will be announced. The families of the court are invited to attend, and the event will be live-streamed.

On Wednesday night, a homecoming parade and bonfire will be held. The parade will feature the marching band, fall sports teams and the homecoming court. It will begin at 8 p.m. at the high school and will go through campus, ending by the baseball and softball fields where the bonfire will be held. The community is invited to attend, and the event will be live-streamed.

On Friday, a district-wide pep rally will be held. All students in the Miami Trace Local School District will be able to celebrate their Panther Pride while meeting the homecoming court, football team, cheerleaders and marching band. Although the event is for students only, it will be live-streamed starting at 1:15 p.m. Families of the court are invited to attend.

Friday night will be the homecoming football game vs. Chillicothe High School. It will be held at Tony’s Welding and Fabrication Stadium on the Miami Trace campus. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the homecoming court will be announced during pre-game. It will be live-streamed for those unable to attend.

On Saturday, the 2021 Miami Trace High School homecoming dance, “A Night Under the Northern Lights,” will be held at the high school from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

District-wide ‘Panther Spirit Week’ includes many events, activities