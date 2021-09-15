Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 14

Charles R. Current, 29, 413 Lewis St., Highland County bench warrant – failure to appear.

Sept. 13

Richard R. Baker, 46, 550 Rose Ave., domestic violence by threats.

Joseph Adams, 42, 835 Linden Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Mark W. Noel, 52, Fairfield, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant (two counts).