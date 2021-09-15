Final Wednesday market of 2021 today

Many thanks to all our Fayette County Farmers Market customers for their continued patronage and to TSC for the use of their parking lot.

We look forward to seeing you all again next year! This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any market-sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. The vendors stating they plan on attending today (other vendors may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): potted mums, red raspberries, watermelons, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, red (new) potatoes, squash and zucchini, and peppers.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce and Marlene Chilcote): local honey, white Texas sheet cake, chocolate Texas sheet cakes, iced sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, hickory nut cake, and pumpkin swirl coffee cake.

Bob’s Foods-Lehnert Meats LLC (Bob Lehnert): assorted bratwurst.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, crinkle toys, infant bows and teethers. Hand poured wax melts, handmade earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. (Credit/Debit cards accepted by this vendor).

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): peanut butter fudge, pineapple banana bread, pineapple upside down cake, other baked items, catnip toys, dog sweaters, craft items, only a few goose dresses left.

One of the vendors planning to be at the final Wednesday market is Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125) with potted mums, red raspberries, watermelons, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, red (new) potatoes, squash and zucchini, and peppers. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_HUNTER-SEPT-3.jpg One of the vendors planning to be at the final Wednesday market is Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125) with potted mums, red raspberries, watermelons, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, red (new) potatoes, squash and zucchini, and peppers. Courtesy photo