MTES students reach perfection

During Monday’s Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education meeting, the board and administration honored elementary students who earned perfect scores on their Spring 2021 Ohio State Test.

“Students, your hard work and focus on academics are to be commended. Last year had its own set of challenges, but you overcame them and stayed diligent in learning, and it paid off. This is a big deal. We are very proud of you. Congratulations on your accomplishment in earning these perfect scores,” said Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser.

Students who obtained a perfect score in math were: Jameson Strider, Addilyn Stanforth, Cailin Johnson, Aubrey Ferguson, Hunter Chace and Elijah Barnard.

Students who obtained a perfect score in science were: Ralph Moser and Max Johnson.

Students who obtained perfect scores in more than one area included:

—Caleb Esker with a perfect score in both math and science.

—Matthew Barnard with a perfect score in math, reading and science.

These are just 10 students who received perfect scores in the district. During the next school board meeting, students from the middle and high schools are planned to be recognized.

In order to provide proper space for social distancing in order to make room for students being recognized and their families, the school board meeting was moved to the cafeteria of the elementary school.

More details from the Miami Trace board meeting will be shared in a future edition of the Record-Herald. Information in this article was submitted by Pittser.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

