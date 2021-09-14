WHS statue re-dedication ceremony set for Saturday

The public is invited to the re-dedication ceremony for historic statues in Liberty Hall and Washington High School at 3 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18.

In 1814, the first dedicated school building was built in Washington Court House with the sole purpose of educating the youth of our community. Since then, generations have joined the ranks of the Blue Lion Family, each leaving a unique piece of their legacy alive in the halls as they grew from adolescence to adulthood.

With over 200 years in education, Washington Court House City Schools has been blessed with many historic artifacts. But over the years many of these artifacts have been damaged or misplaced.

The WHS Class of 1958 has spearheaded the effort to refurbish, and in some cases purchase back the historic statues, gifts originally from classes of the early 1920’s, and rededicate them to come alive in the school hallways once again. King Arthur, Thalia, and the famous Winged Victory are now prominently displayed once again on the Washington High School and Washington Middle School campus.

Saturday’s event will include recognition of the David Terry Fine Art team from Columbus who refurbished all three statues. Then presentations by Don Moore and Pam Feick will review the storied history of the statues and other school artifacts.

Also, Trevor Patton will explain the founding of the school’s Historic Asset Preservation Fund and how other classes and individuals may join in preserving additional statues and artifacts. The Class of 1964 has donated enough to choose the next statue to be refurbished.

Donations can be made on line at http://www.wchcs.org or you may donate by cash or check, written to Washington Court House City Schools, annotated “HAP Fund” with your class year, if applicable, and delivered in person or mailed to 306 Highland Ave., Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

For more information, please call Trevor Patton at (740) 335-6620 Ext 5027.

David Terry (right) and his assistant restoring a statue of Thalia on Aug. 3, 2020. This statue of Thalia along with Winged Victory and King Arthur statues have been restored and and are now displayed on the Washington High School and Washington Middle School campus. Courtesy photo