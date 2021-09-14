Republican Women’s Club holds legacy reception

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club recently held its second-annual Legacy Reception to commemorate the anniversary of the Women’s Right to Vote.

Keynote Speaker for the event was Jo Ann Davidson who has achieved a distinguished record of public service during her career. She was the first woman Speaker of the Ohio House from January 1995 through December 2000. Davidson formed her own consulting firm, JAD and Associates. The Jo Ann Davidson Institute has been a successful program of preparing women for leadership over the years. Davidson spoke on the history of the Suffrage Movement and the importance of women in effective government.

Hosts for the event were State Senator Bob Peterson, State Representative Mark Johnson, Gibbons for Ohio Campaign, State School Board Member Brendan Shea, and Attorney at Law Mary E. King.

The Fayette County Republican Club is a part of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women. It is one of the largest and oldest women’s grassroots organizations in the United States. Meetings are first Monday of the month and new members are welcome.

For more info check out the club’s Facebook page or call 740-500-8912.

