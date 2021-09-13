Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

D. Sheild R. Trumble, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nanda L. Dahal, Cincinnati, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeromie M. Bard, Circleville, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $135, 2 points.

Courtney D. Ford, Akron, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $40, court costs $185, 2 points.

Decoriey L. Tilford, Muncie, Indiana, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Van G. Frederick, Blacklick, Ohio, 74/70 speed, fine $25, court costs $130, charge amended from 90/70 to 74/70, zero points.

Deana Vandermark, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130.

Kimberly J. Mongold, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Macy Leslie P. Reymatias, Cincinnati, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stephanie L. Perkins-Smith, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Eric T. Popp, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David McMullen, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amy Campbell, Logan, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Clark D. Nichols, Trenton, Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $160, charge amended from OVI.

Clark D. Nichols, Trenton, Ohio, driving in marked lane, case dismissed per agreement.

Matthew A. Deck, 111 Hess Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed per agreement, terminate administrative license suspension.

Matthew A. Deck, 111 Hess Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign, fine $25, court costs $145, defendant pled guilty per agreement, fine $25 and court costs.

Mulumba Barabara, Columbus, Ohio, right side of the road, fine $85, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Iver Perez, Cincinnati, Ohio, driving under suspension – financial responsibility, case dismissed without prejudice.

Iver Perez, Cincinnati, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, charge amended from 95/70 speed to unsafe vehicle, defendant found guilty, fine of $150 and cost of $145 for a total of $295, must be paid within 30 days.

Reshaun D. Harris, Fontana, California, 79/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, charge amended from 93/70 to 79/70, fine of $150 and cost of $145 for a total of $295, zero points, must be paid within 30 days.

Cody L. Wren, Riley, Oregon, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John W. Phillips, Vanceburg, Kentucky, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Simon A. Krajewski, Granville, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary J. Henry, Grove City, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mariah Jones, Akron, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Lawrence McMonigle, Fairfield, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, defendant waived $35 fine and court costs of $145 for a total of $180, declaration of forfeiture rescinded.

Hector L. Rivera Collazo, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

George E. Kemp, Chillicothe, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jeremy R. Striley, Greenfield, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

David E. Stewart, 1107 Clemson Plaza, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Amy L. Powell, Milford, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ricky H. Kidder, Bloomingburg, Ohio, assaulting an officer, court costs $182, matter came to a preliminary hearing, defendant by video with attorney Kristina Oesterle and state assistant co-prosecutor Sean Abbott, defendant having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, bond continued at $5,000 cash or surety plus $85.