Drug education car show to be held

Destination Outlets is teaming up with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to host the annual Drug Education Car Show.

The car show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Registration for participants is from 10 a.m. to noon on the highway 71 side of the Destination Outlets parking lot with the cost being $15 per car. The mall is located at 8000 Factory Shops Boulevard in Jeffersonville.

All proceeds will go to the Miami Trace Drug Education Program.

The first 50 entries will receive dash plaques. Music, food trucks, corn toss, and raffles will add to the fun atmosphere.

Awards will be given for Furthest Traveled, Drug Education Officer’s Choice, Captain’s Choice, Sheriff’s Choice, and Destination Outlets’ Choice. The awards presentation will begin at 2 p.m.

Viewers and shoppers will have plenty of room to park as well and are invited to check out dozens of exciting cars and bikes, free of charge.

“We’re excited to help support an important cause like the Miami Trace Drug Education Program,” Alex Hofstedter, management partner of Destination Outlets, said. “This is a fun event for all ages and will bring funds to the Drug Education Program and awareness to the community.”

For additional information on the Fayette County Drug Education Car Show, visit www.tinyurl.com/darecarshow.

