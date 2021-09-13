VFW Post 3762 donates to Head Start

VFW Post 3762 recently donated to the Fayette County Early Learning Center Early Head Start Child Care Partnership (EHS-CCP). The EHS-CCP partners with childcare centers to ensure quality early childhood education services for children birth-3. The Fayette County Early Learning Center EHS-CCP partners with Rock-a-Bye Early Learning Center in Fayette County, Sunrise Sunset Child Development Center in Highland County and Clinton County Early Learning Center in Clinton County. The EHS-CCP provides training and tuition reimbursement for staff education in addition to assistance with age-appropriate materials and monitoring for quality services. Pictured are Brenda Whitmer, program assistant; Robert Malone, VFW; and Brandi Rayburn, FP/ERSEA manager.

