Fayette-Madison PERI Chapters to meet Sept. 22

The Fayette-Madison Counties Chapter of PERI will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 12:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H.

Cheryl Stockwell will discuss health care for 2022 and the open enrollment period. Please review your second quarter PERI Perspectives and your Summer 2021 OPERS News for changes in your healthcare beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Any retired public employee residing in Fayette County or Madison County is eligible for membership and is encouraged to join in for this informative meeting.

Anyone interested in joining for lunch may call the COA, 740-335-2159, with your reservation by Tuesday, Sept. 21. A table is reserved for PERI.