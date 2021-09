Mac Miller and Kassidy Olsson were named the King and Queen of the Washington High School Homecoming Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Gardner Park just before the game against Westerville North.

Mac Miller and Kassidy Olsson were named the King and Queen of the Washington High School Homecoming Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Gardner Park just before the game against Westerville North. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_King-and-Queen-horizontal-1.jpg Mac Miller and Kassidy Olsson were named the King and Queen of the Washington High School Homecoming Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Gardner Park just before the game against Westerville North. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald