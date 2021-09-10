Carnegie Library book sale begins Monday

The Carnegie Pubic Library Scarecrow Book Sale may look a little different this year, but it is set to begin on Monday.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 13, the sale will run through Saturday, Sept. 25 as the sale won’t be able to occur at this year’s Scarecrow Festival due to the festival being cancelled.

As always, all items are just 50 cents each. Sept. 25 will be “dollar a bag” day.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the library’s general fund and local AAUW scholarship fund. This year’s sale includes fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, cookbooks, genealogy books, and DVDs.

The sale will take place during library hours on the second floor of the library building. Open hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House.

In other news from Carnegie Public Library:

Fayette families, join us for storytime! Bonnie’s Books takes place in Jeffersonville at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. Then, Hello, Friends! takes place Thursday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House. Storytime programs incorporate stories, songs, crafts and play, and are for children ages 5 and younger.

Budding artists and authors, check this out! Local creator Amanda Gatton is hosting two new programs at the library. First, for teens ages 13-18, we present “Story Maker’s Guild.” This club meets after school once a month. Teens are invited to come together and write (or draw) and share their work for feedback from their peers. Expect a relaxed, fun atmosphere to practice and share your writing skills and have fun. The next meeting takes place Friday, Oct. 8 at 4:30 p.m. in the library meeting room.

The second programs is for kids ages 8-12, and is called “#DrawThisInYourStyle CARNEGIE.” Meeting after school once per month, this club brings together young creative minds to draw, share ideas, and show off their art skills. The next meeting takes place Friday, Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. No registration required!

September is “Library Card Sign-up” month! This is a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Getting a library card is easy and free! Children aged 5 and up can get their first card with parent/guardian permission. Adults are invited to sign up for a library card, e-resource card (for online use only), or a Teacher’s card, useful for educators borrowing multiple items. With the library’s membership in the SEO Library Consortium and the rich resources provided by the State Library of Ohio, the possibilities are limitless!

Do you know about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library? The Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program provides an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library! You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Health Department, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today!

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

The Carnegie Public Library’s Scarecrow Book Sale begins Monday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_thumbnail_book-sale-21.jpg The Carnegie Public Library’s Scarecrow Book Sale begins Monday. Courtesy photo