Genealogical Society holds annual picnic

After having to cancel in 2020, the annual August picnic of the Fayette County Genealogical Society was held at the home of Cathy and Doug White during the evening of Aug. 16.

The members enjoyed a delicious meal of chicken and brats with wonderful side dishes provided by the members. Members had an enjoyable evening of fellowship.

The next meeting of the Society will take place on Monday, Sept. 20 in our new meeting location in the downstairs meeting room of the Fayette County Economic Development Building at 101 E. East Street, Washington Court House at 7 p.m. At this September meeting, members and guests are asked to bring family stories, heirlooms, mementos, documents, or pictures to share.

For information concerning this meeting, the Society, membership, membership in any of the Lineage Societies, or research, please contact Cathy Massie White (lineage chair) at ReunionMassie@yahoo.com or 740-333-7227, Sue Gilmore (president) at suegilmore@yahoo.com or 614-864-9609, or Peggy Lester (research chair) at peggylester09@gmail.com or 740-495-5720.

The following attended the Fayette County Genealogical Society August Picnic (left-to-right): Amber White, Chad White, Sandy Gosset, Peggy Lester, Cathy White, Chuck Gosset, Doug White, Sue Gilmore and Myckki Harkleroad. Not pictured but present was William White. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_geaneological-society-sept-meeting.jpg The following attended the Fayette County Genealogical Society August Picnic (left-to-right): Amber White, Chad White, Sandy Gosset, Peggy Lester, Cathy White, Chuck Gosset, Doug White, Sue Gilmore and Myckki Harkleroad. Not pictured but present was William White. Courtesy photo