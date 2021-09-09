Open house for Callender this Saturday

In recognition of the retirement of Don Callender, an open house celebration will be held at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds this Saturday.

Callender has retired after 17 years as the groundskeeper for the Fayette County Fair Grounds. The event is planned to last from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mahan Building, located at 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington C.H.

RSVP by calling 740-335-5856.

“We appreciate the years of service from Don Callender, our groundskeeper,” said Bob Schwartz, Fayette County Fair Board President. “He’s been here for 17 years, and we thank him for his service and wish him well in retirement.”

Don Callender https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_IMG_20210724_150817409.jpg Don Callender Courtesy photo