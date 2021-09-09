WCH ‘Beggars Night’ set for Oct. 28

At this week’s Washington Court House City Council meeting, both Beggars Night and a new business coming to the city were discussed.

Beggars Night, also known as Trick-or-Treat, will officially be Thursday, Oct. 28 for the city.

The new business coming to Washington C.H. is Plastilene Inc., a company that produces and develops sustainable food packaging solutions.

According to information from City Manager Joe Denen, over a 10-year period, Plastilene will create 58 new jobs in Washington C.H. The pay of all the positions in Washington C.H. will average $60,000 per year.

The new business will be located in the Rocktenn building at 1010 Mead St. The discussion/agreement for the business to move into Washington C.H. was a joint venture between the new business and both the city and Jobs Ohio.

Operations of the new business are expected to begin next year.

In relation to the new business during the council meeting, a new ordinance was placed on first reading.

The first time legislation is seen and approved by council during a meeting, it is placed on a first reading, and the second time on a second reading. Adoption of resolutions can occur once they have been placed on second reading. Adoption of ordinances can occur once they have been placed on third reading.

The new ordinance, if passed, would approve and authorize the execution of a job incentive agreement with Plastilene.

The only other legislation heard during the meeting was a resolution that was adopted. The resolution accepts the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizes necessary tax levies, certifying them to the county auditor.

No discussion was held on either piece of legislation.

Council members present during the meeting were: chairperson Jim Chrisman, Dale Lynch, Caleb Johnson, Steve Shiltz and Jim Blair. Council members Kendra Redd-Hernandez and Ted Hawk were not present.

As in previous council meetings, several council members encouraged getting the vaccine. Lynch (both a council member and a teacher for Washington Court House City Schools) was recently in quarantine with COVID and shared both a quote and his thoughts on the virus and vaccine.

The quote Lynch shared was by Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe: “Knowing is not enough — we must apply. Wishing is not enough — we must do.”

Lynch said, “I find that quite enlightening when it comes to this problem we have with COVID. Knowing we have a problem isn’t enough. We’ve got to do something to stop it. Wishing that it would go away is not enough. We have to do something to stop it. I know that unfortunately, and I don’t know how this came about, but what really is a medical condition has turned into a political condition. And that is so sad. I tell my government students that we have rights as Americans, but all rights and all freedoms have limits. This is the part that some people forget. They want to say, ‘I have the right to do this or that.’ They forget that your rights end when other people’s rights are harmed.”

Lynch used the example that he has the right to swing his arms around in the air, but when his arms come into contact with the noses of those sitting next to him (Johnson and Chrisman), he loses that right.

“We in America realize that even though we have freedoms, if it harms other people, there’s limits,” said Lynch.

Examples Lynch gave included: the right to yell fire unless in a crowded place inciting a panic when there is no fire, smoking but not in public buildings where it can harm others, drinking as long as not getting in a vehicle which could cause harm to other people.

“Why is it any different with things that we can do to end this daggone virus. I recently, even though I’m vaccinated, had the virus. I do believe that being vaccinated gave me a cold (due to the virus) otherwise, with some of my pre-existing conditions, I could be laying in the hospital right now on a ventilator dying. I really believe that. So, why is it a problem? I don’t know. People say they have the right. What about (other) people’s rights — we lost a football game (when the opposing team meant to face Washington Court House City Schools during the Friday homecoming game had to cancel due to athletes in quarantine), though evidently we found (another team to play) now. We lost volleyball games. What about those kids’ rights? I don’t understand. The most American thing we can do is take care of each other,” he said.

“There’s another variant starting. We’re never going to end this until people take it seriously and quit making it political. Make it medical and solve the problem. That’s what Americans do. That’s what makes our country great,” explained Lynch. “Think about other people’s freedoms when you say, ‘I have the right to do something.’ You have the right to take care of other people. And so, knowing is not enough, we must apply. Wishing is not enough, we must do. Come on Fayette County — our numbers are going up. Let’s see if we can’t turn it around the other way.”

