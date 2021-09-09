Only three more weeks at the Farmers Market

We have had a beautiful summer of farmers market activities…. many great foods, beautiful crafts and handmade items for kitchen, bath, baby and porch, produce in abundance and plants to grow our own foods or make the yard more beautiful and a haven of sustenance for moths, butterflies, birds and bees.

Delicious baked goods from fresh bread, to pies, to cookies and cakes are enormously popular, as are the jams of many flavors. Vendors who sell eggs, beef and canned salsas have to meet special licensing requirements and are much appreciated by customers.

While the fresh produce and baked goods will need to be consumed fairly quickly (or preserved for later), and the floral bouquets will last a week or so, there are many items meant to last a long time and provide long term pleasure. There is so much to find and enjoy at your Fayette County Farmers Market, and we have three more weeks to make the most of this special community event.

Some of our vendors extend their “business” beyond the Wednesday and Saturday markets, including from home sales. If you’re interested in purchasing items after September, please talk to the individual vendors to determine what might be possible.

And if there were market activities this year you particularly appreciated (arts, volunteers, items available) or you have suggestions for improving the market next year, please speak to David (Jam Man/Market Manager) or Gwen (Info booth/co-market manager). Your input and interest is much appreciated.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five-dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Beeswax hand and cuticle creams. Glycerin and honey soap. Fresh garlic and shallots. Broom corn stalks for decorating. Sourdough crackers (“everything,” garlic/turmeric, rosemary and new “Parmesan”). Fresh baked olive oil yeast battards (rosemary and dried tomato + rosemary/olive), baklava and buckeye candy. Rhubarb plants. Taking orders for fresh lemon grass for cooking or rooting.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium Ground Beef which includes steak, loins, chuck and brisket all in our ground beef, vacuum packed in 1#, 5# and patties 3/#.

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Homemade cookies: chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, peanut butter, sugar, iced pumpkin, funfetti, gold rush brownies, double chocolate brownies, oatmeal toffee bars, lemon bars, chocolate peanut butter bars, snickerdoodle, and peanut butter fudge.

Little Farmstead Flowers (Eicher family): Flower arrangements— lots of fresh cut sunflowers, zinnias, dahlias and more! Many dried flowers to choose from.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny) The Jam Man: Assorted jams/jellies—apple butter, new batches of peach flamingo, pineapple, and blackberry jams. Ginger pear, pineapple habanero, and triple berry still in stock. No added sugar varieties include cherry, peach, blackberry with or without seeds, and triple berry. Assorted Texas sheet cakes. The Pie Lady: assorted fruit pies, bun’s bars, cinnamon rolls, cinni mini’s, iced sugar cookies and pumpkin cookies.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart, Tino Poma): Featuring more than ten varieties of coffee beans for purchase in 1 lb bags, whole beans or ground. Some of the origins include Costa Rica, Sumatra, Brazil, Ethiopia, Mexico, and Columbia, to name a few. Samples will be available to taste.

Wood by DW (Debbie Welch): Wood crafts and sewn kitchen crafts.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don and Sara Creamer, 740-572-0134): Bread, and other baked goods.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Mums, red raspberries, sweet potatoes, watermelons, potatoes, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini and yellow summer squash.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Hand poured wax melts, handmade earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, crinkle toys, infant bows and teethers.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, pies, cookies. Icees.

There have been various items for sale at this season’s Farmers Market including these beautiful blooms. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_thumbnail_Blooms-for-Market-customers.jpg There have been various items for sale at this season’s Farmers Market including these beautiful blooms. Courtesy photo