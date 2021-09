According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 6

Jerod A. Morris, 38, at large, felonious assault (second-degree felony).

Steven M. Trams, 43, 820 Highland Ave., speed.

Sept. 5

Tanika D. Dotson, 46, 1006 John St., OVI, OVI over limits.

Taylor G. Lindsey, 22, at large, bench warrant – Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (two counts).