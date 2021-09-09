Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 6

Theft: At 7:37 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Brittim Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Theft: At 3:47 p.m., officers responded to Draper Street in reference to a theft. Victoria Brown reported the theft of medication and money from her residence.

Sept. 2

Intoxicated Person: At 2:38 p.m., officers responded to the area of Delaware Street and Paint Street in reference to a male who appeared to be intoxicated and acting erratic. Officers began checking the area and located the person described by the complainant. Officers subsequently arrested Jacob L. Scott for possession of a drug abuse instrument.