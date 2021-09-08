2021 Washington High School homecoming court introduced

The 2021 Homecoming court for Washington High School gathered prior to the parade Wednesday, Sept. 8. (front, l-r); queen candidates, seniors Isabella Racine, Makenna Knisley, Taylor Hixson and Kassidy Olsson; (standing, l-r); junior attendant Megan Sever; freshman attendant Jada Ryan; king candidates, seniors Kishan Patel, Karson Runk, Mac Miller and Tyler Tackage and sophomore attendant Annie Rayburn. The queen and king will be announced just minutes before the Blue Lions take on Westerville North at Gardner Park Friday night.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald