‘Dime-A-Dog’ night returns this Saturday

After having to cancel the annual Dime-A-Dog Night last year due to the COVID pandemic, the Fayette County Dragons Special Olympics softball team will once again be able to take on the local first responders team, the “Guns N’ Hoses,” this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Dime-a-Dog night acts as a fundraising event. It will be held at the Eyman Park softball diamonds in Washington Court House.

The name, “Dime-A-Dog,” comes from their concessions. Hot dogs will only be 10 cents each. Besides hot dogs, there will be a bake sale, lemon shake-ups, drinks, chips and candy.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Chad Blakeley, community first specialist and Special Olympics coordinator, explained via email, “we will have an opening ceremony. The National anthem: Honor guard is being provided by the Boy Scouts Troop 112. The first pitches will be thrown out by the fire chiefs from surrounding areas.”

The community is encouraged and welcome to come out and enjoy spectating and concessions while assisting the program in raising funds.

According to www.fayettedd.com, the Fayette County Special Olympics program offers athletic training and competition to any eligible person age 8 and older.

Currently, the program offers both school-age and adult teams in basketball, unified softball, bowling, track and field and cheerleading. Unified sports are programs that combine athletes with disabilities, with individuals (partners) without disabilities to form sports teams for training and competition.

In order for the Special Olympics program to be a success, volunteers are essential. The more volunteers that the program has, the more sports that can be offered. Those who would like to volunteer can contact Tim Stewart at (740) 335-7453 ext. 218 or tstewart@fayettedd.com.

The information in this article was provided by Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities Community First Specialist and Special Olympics Coordinator Chad Blakeley and was also gathered from the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities website.

