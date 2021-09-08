County plans to expand the Shaw Wetlands

As part of a Fayette County Commissioners’ plan to purchase additional property to expand the Shaw Wetlands, a resolution was recently signed to assist in obtaining grant funding for the project.

The Clean Ohio Fund-Green Space Conservation Program provides financial assistance for green space conservation. The resolution authorizes Brigitte Hisey, natural resource specialist at Fayette County Soil and Water Conservation District, to apply for the funds and take care of necessary documents.

The Shaw Wetlands, located at 2820 Robinson Road S.E., is already owned by the county and has walking paths for the community to visit.

According to minutes from the meeting, the property the commissioners plan to purchase adjacent to the Shaw Wetlands would add an additional 13.59 acres to the existing nine acres. It would allow the expansion of habitat with vernal pools and planted grasses and forbs, increase the space for outdoor education, increase walking paths near Washington Court House and provide a place for people using the Tri-County Trail.

In other news from the commissioners’ office, at the recommendation of Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, an agreement was approved for the housing of Ross County prisoners in the Fayette County Adult Detention Center. The cost, to be paid to Fayette County from Ross County, will be $65 per prisoner per day.

Ross County will be responsible for any ambulance/life squad fees as well as a $35 fee per hour payable to Fayette County for medical escort to and from the Adena Fayette Medical Center emergency room and for all hospital care and services. The contract will be in effect from Aug. 23 through Dec. 31.

There were two contracts approved while a third was amended.

The first contract was between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) and ENA, Inc. for placement and related services for children in the care and custody of FCDJFS. The contract dates are July 2 of this year through Dec. 31 of this year. Maximum cost under the contract is $80,000.

The second contract was with Weller’s Plumbing and Heating, Inc. out of Greenfield to provide two Carrier furnaces, two five-ton condensing units, two five-ton evaporators and two filter grills that will be installed by the Fayette County Maintenance department at the Fayette County Archive building, located at 201 S. Fayette St. The total cost for the equipment is $11,800.

The contract that was amended was between the FCDJFS and NECCO LLC out of Pedro to provide placement and related services for children in the care and custody of Fayette County Children Services. The amendment is for the maximum cost under the contract, which is now $840,000.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners. The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

