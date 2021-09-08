First ‘Bog Girl Summer’ a success

Last Saturday morning, Brigitte Hisey from Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, Shannon Jacobs from Indigo Roots Studio, Malori Anderson from Platform Coffee House, and Sarah Nichols from Carnegie Public Library collaborated to present “Bog Girl Summer: Nature’s Healing” at Shaw Wetlands.

What is “Bog Girl Summer?” It was an outdoor event for active, nature-loving women and girls who value female fellowship, and engaging and supporting their community. More than a dozen local women gathered on this beautiful morning from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to participate in yoga and mindfulness activities. This ticketed event raised money for projects at the Wetlands.

Shaw Wetlands is one of Fayette County’s jewels. Located at 2820 Robinson Road S.E., the nine-acre sanctuary is home to a robust assortment of native plants and wildlife. Volunteer-built boardwalks enable visitors to experience the beauty of the wetland setting in all seasons.

The purpose of the wetlands is the cultivation, conservation and preservation of this native landscape. Additionally, it promotes a robust wildlife population and provides a scenic and easily accessible venue for the public’s enjoyment.

Plans for a winter session are underway. For more information, contact Sarah Nichols at Carnegie Public Library by calling 740-335-2540. Organizers of the event give a heartfelt thanks to all who participated in this event and made it a huge success.

