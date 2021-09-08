New school display at Carnegie Public Library

This September, the Carnegie Public Library has featured a “Back to School” display courtesy of Jeff Garringer from the Fayette County Ohio Historical Society.

Garringer notes that, “although school has been in session a couple of weeks, there was a time when it didn’t begin until after Labor Day. We tried to re-create a little bit of what it was like back then. At one time, the County consisted of 11 school districts and over 150 schools, with the vast majority being one room buildings. We have a couple of maps detailing this. There is also a video showing about 39 of these old schools as they were photographed in 2012.”

Visit the library, located at 127 S. North St. in Washington C.H., Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the month of September to take a look!

Courtesy photo