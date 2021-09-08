Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Aug. 24 — 627 N. North St.

Alarm sounded at 12:43 p.m. for a call reporting a hot/electrical odor coming out of a vent in the bathroom. WFD arrived on scene at 12:45 p.m. and did not find any smoke upon arrival, but did find a high temperature reading of 280 degrees Fahrenheit at the main breaker of the electrical panel. The main breaker was shut off and DP&L was contacted. Control of the scene was given to DP&L prior to WFD leaving at 4:38 p.m.

Aug. 24 — 418 Western Ave.

Lift assistance provided to Fayette County EMS. Alarm received at 8:59 a.m., WFD arrived on scene at 9:02 a.m. and left the scene at 9:12 a.m.

Aug. 22 — 225 N. Hinde St.

Resident called WFD asking for a carbon-monoxide check as a combination smoke/ carbon-monoxide detector had alarmed and there were no signs of smoke or fire in the residence. No signs of carbon-monoxide leaks were found during the investigation, and the resident was advised to change the unit’s batteries.

Aug. 21 — 130 N. Fayette St.

At approximately 9:11 p.m., Washington Police Department (WPD) reported an odor in the building to WFD. Upon inspection, there were no problems, issues or odors located.

Aug. 21 — 318 N. Main St.

At approximately 8:54 p.m., WFD received a call of unauthorized (illegal burning). Upon arrival at the property owned by Richard Riley, visible flames and moderate smoke conditions were seen in the back yard. Brush and yard waste was being burned in a fire pit. The person at the scene of the burning was advised on rules and regulations and was then assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Aug. 21 — 725 Maple St.

At approximately 8:19 p.m., WPD notified WFD of an unauthorized (illegal) burning. Firefighters found light smoke and a pile of smoldering grass clippings being burnt in a fire pit. The fire was extinguished. Contact with the property resident, Dustin Gulley, was unable to be made.