Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Timothy A. Macgregor, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Zimri Stubbs Jr., 407 Gibbs Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Peggy Williams, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Alicia K. Hawkins, 524 Campbell Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Afreh Kwadwo, Blacklick, Ohio, 74/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, $25 of fine suspended if paid within 30 days, no points, charge amended from 94/70 speed.

Latesha M. Clark, Columbus, Ohio, 74/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $155, $25 of fine suspended if paid within 30 days, no points.

Alex G. Allen, 1358 Meadow Drive, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jonathan W. Griffith, Lucasville, Ohio, 74/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason A. King, P.O.Box 70, Washington C.H., Ohio, school bus registration, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Thomas Morgan, Park Ridge, New Jersey, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tisha Stowers, Galion, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stacey Crose, Clearfield, Kentucky, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Haley A. Anders, 1010 East Paint Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Johnny Walker, Cincinnati, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, defendant fined $150 and court costs.

Daniel Good, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Kylie L. McIntyre, Circleville, Ohio, no operator’s licenses, defendant found not guilty.

Kylie L. McIntyre, Circleville, Ohio, 88/55 speed, fine $125, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Johnny Walker, Cincinnati, Ohio, operator’s license forfeiture/child support, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 of fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by July 1, 2021.

Linda Davis, Williamsport, Ohio, 51/35 speed, fine $150, court costs $135, $25 of fine suspended if paid within 30 days, $50 fine for distracted driving if course not completed within 30 days.

Elisha A. Fisher, London, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rashyelle Dornal, Columbus, Ohio, 98/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony L. Baldwin Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $125, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days (3rd moving violation).

Edgar A. Dominguez Jr., Columbus, Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $210.41, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from OVI, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years, driver intervention program by December 1, 2021, 72-hour program permitted in lieu of jail, terminate administrative license suspension.

Edgar A. Dominguez Jr., Columbus, Ohio, hit skip, dismissed per agreement.

Edgar A. Dominguez Jr., Columbus, Ohio, reckless operation, dismissed per agreement.

Edgar A. Dominguez Jr., Columbus, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, dismissed per agreement.

Staci D. Hartman, Pickerington, Ohio, 83/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aine D. Filler, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Caryn Crawford, Hamilton, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Derek H. Crouch, Maineville, Ohio, 100/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason M. Crabtree, 1411 Reservoir Court, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Sara E. Travis, Orient, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Susan R. Archer, Miramar, Florida, no mud flaps, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Diana M. Pierson, Columbus, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Karl C. Kellenberger, 1414 SR 41 SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Michael F. Bowling, Hamilton, Ohio, 103/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

William G. Riddle, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nicole Shields, Plainfield, Indiana, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.