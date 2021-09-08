Midweek market winding down for the season

The Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market is scheduled to close after the Sept. 15 market date — please stop in and let the vendors know what you would like to see brought to market in 2022.

This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any market-sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. The vendors stating they plan on attending today (other vendors may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): potted mums, red raspberries, watermelons, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, red (new) potatoes, squash & zucchini, and peppers.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce and Marlene Chilcote): Texas sheet cakes, white Texas sheet cakes, zucchini bread, pumpkin bread, and pecan pie bars.

Bob’s Foods-Lehnert Meats LLC (Bob Lehnert): assorted bratwurst.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, crinkle toys, infant bows and teethers. Hand poured wax melts, handmade earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. (Credit/Debit cards accepted by this vendor).

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): peanut butter fudge, pineapple banana bread, pineapple upside down cake, other baked items, catnip toys, dog sweaters, craft items, only a few goose dresses left.

