WCH man sent to prison on 4 meth-related cases

A Washington C.H. man recently received a total prison sentence of 12-and-a-half to 15-and-a-half years on four cases involving the trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.

As previously reported by the Record-Herald, Corey S. Keller, 29, was one of 45 individuals indicted on drug trafficking charges as part of a long-standing operation to thwart the sale of opioids and narcotics in four Ohio counties.

“Operation Red, White and Bust” — announced prior to July 4 weekend by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth — was conducted by the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force, part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission. The operation focused on alleged traffickers in fentanyl, tramadol, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

In the first case, Keller plead guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all third-degree felonies. According to the grand jury indictment, one incident occurred on Sept. 15, 2020 and two incidents occurred Nov. 24, 2020. He was sentenced to a four-and-a-half year prison term.

In the second case, he plead guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. According to the grand jury indictment, Keller was in possession of meth on Jan. 16, 2021. He was sentenced to one year in prison.

In the third case, Keller plead guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. According to the grand jury indictment, he was in possession of meth on Dec. 18, 2020. This conviction had a minimum mandatory prison term of six years. He was sentenced to a minimum of six years and a maximum prison term of nine years.

In the fourth case, he plead guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was in possession of meth on Oct. 6, 2020, according to the grand jury indictment. Keller was sentenced to one year in prison.

All four sentences were part of plea agreements with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

At an Aug. 17 hearing in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Judge Steven Beathard ordered all four prison sentences to be served consecutively.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

