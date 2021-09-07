Washington Fire Department reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Aug. 18 — vehicular accident at intersection of N. North St. and E. Market St.

Washington Police Department requested an oil dry at sight of vehicular accident. The alarm sounded at 6:10 p.m., WFD arrived on scene at 6:11 p.m., incident under control at 6:16 p.m., and last unit left scene at 6:37 p.m.

No smoke, fire, or entrapment was found. WFD checked safety of vehicles, controlled traffic flow and cleaned debris and fluids from the roadway.

Aug. 17 — 318 N. North St.

Mutual aid was given to EMS for a medical assist. The alarm sounded at 1:14 a.m., WFD arrived on scene at 1:17 a.m., incident under control at 1:25 a.m., and last unit left scene at 1:26 a.m. Mutual aid was received.

Aug. 16 — 742 John St.

The alarm for a building fire sounded at 5:24 p.m., WFD arrived on scene at 5:26 p.m., incident under control at 5:32 p.m., and last unit left scene at 5:49 p.m.

Light smoke was found in residence. An occupant stated there was a fire in the laundry room and that the breakers had been shut off. The source of the smoke was found to be the clothes dryer. The dryer was removed from the residence and the contents were removed from the dryer. The person involved was Jeremy Camp. The owner was Ron Sockman.

Aug. 15 — 415 Burdick Drive

A carbon monoxide detector went off. The alarm sounded at 12:15 a.m., WFD arrived on scene at 12:23 a.m., incident under control and last unit left scene at 12:37 a.m.

No carbon-monoxide was detected. The person involved was Briton Sword. Owner of the property was Mary Spangler.

Aug. 14 — 318 N. North St.

The alarm sounded at 1:01 p.m., WFD arrived on scene at 1:04 p.m., incident under control at 1:32 p.m., and last unit left scene at 7:25 p.m. Mutual aid was received.

Essentially and according to the report, there was a fire in one room of an apartment which was put out by the building’s fire suppression system. Due to the fire suppression system, there was water damage to that unit and six others. An individual was removed from the unit the fire had occurred in and was transferred to Fayette County EMS. No cause of the fire was determined at the time of the investigation. Help from the Washington Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office was requested. More information will be released by the Record-Herald once available.