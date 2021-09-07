Farm Bureau donates to Carnegie Library

Fayette County Farm Bureau recently donated the “Casey and Friends” series of agriculture books to the Carnegie Public Library.

The series includes: Busy on the Farm, Big Tractors, A Year on the Farm, Combines, Planters and Cultivators and Casey’s Bright Red Christmas. The series introduces children to the demanding world of modern farming, showing the tractors, combines and other equipment needed to plant and harvest crops.

This donation was made in conjunction with this year’s Annual Farm to Fork Dinner which raised funds for The Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Fayette County through the United Way of Fayette County.

Carnegie Public Library was recently the recipient of a series of agriculture books thanks to Fayette County Farm Bureau. Pictured are Lisa Peterson (left), Farm Bureau trustee, and Anne Quinn, head of children’s services at Carnegie Public Library. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_Anne-and-Lisa-Peterson-book-donation-1-.jpg Carnegie Public Library was recently the recipient of a series of agriculture books thanks to Fayette County Farm Bureau. Pictured are Lisa Peterson (left), Farm Bureau trustee, and Anne Quinn, head of children’s services at Carnegie Public Library. Courtesy photo