WCHCS prepares for homecoming

Fall is in the air, and it is almost time for homecoming at Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS).

This week, members of the Blue Lion Family young and old will travel back to their hometown to celebrate the many traditions of the Blue and White. From parades, powder puff football, and pep rallies, to alumni football players, cheerleaders, and musicians, this week is sure to bring out the school spirit of generations of Blue Lions.

To get in the homecoming mood, the Blue Lion cheerleaders are hosting spirit week, inviting everyone in the community and Blue Lions abroad to join them in:

-Tie-Dye Tuesday

-Wacky and Wild Animal Wednesday

-Camo Thursday

-Blue and White Friday

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, student-athletes, organizations and the Blue Lion Marching Band will parade from Washington High School to Gardner Park. Stepping off at 6:30 p.m., the parade will proceed out of the parking lot right on Willard Street; left onto Columbus Avenue/Court Street; left onto Main Street; right onto Circle Avenue; ending at Gardner Park around 7 p.m.

Once the parade has arrived, the students and community will fill up Gardner Park for an introduction to the 2021 WHS Homecoming Court, Powder Puff Football, and music and cheers led by the Blue Lion Marching Band and cheerleaders. This event is free and open to the public.

On Friday morning, all of WCHCS will come together for a district-wide pep rally at Gardner Park. Once attendance has been taken, every student from the Lil Lions in kindergarten to the Class of 2022 will make their way to the football field for a fun-filled school spirit event.

Friday night promises to be exciting as the Blue Lions host the Minford Falcons, as well as the crowning of the 2021 homecoming king and queen.

Head football coach Chuck Williamson encourages all former Blue Lion football players to build the Alumni Tunnel for the current players to run through to start the game. Alumni football members will begin to form the tunnel on either side of the gate outside of the playing field fence near the historic fieldhouse at 6:40 p.m. As the current team makes their way to the field, the alumni will be there to greet them with high fives, words of encouragement, and cheers to help kick off the homecoming game.

Alumni cheerleaders should start dusting off their pompoms and stretching, because all former Blue Lion cheerleaders are invited to cheer once again for the White and Blue in the pregame tunnel, the first half sidelines, or supporting from the stands.

The 31st-annual Blue Lion Alumni Band will take the field once again at halftime and post-game, playing hits including “Go, Washington!,” “China Grove,” and “Long Train Runnin’,” as well as performing the traditional Script Lions. Register by contacting Mr. Stanley no later than Wednesday, Sept. 8, at matt.stanley@wchcs.org.

“After a year without many of these festivities, we are so excited to once again welcome our alumni back and celebrate our students. We hope to see everyone in the Blue Lion Family join us throughout the week to celebrate our friends, our schools, and our great community,” said Trevor Patton, director of the Washington Alumni Association.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_WCHCS-Throwback-Leaning-Lion.jpg

Full week of festivities leads up to Friday football game