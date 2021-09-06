‘Dragin’ Angels’ to hold cruise-in, car show

Dragin’ Angels is sponsoring a Swap Meet and Cruise-in on Saturday, Sept. 11 as well as a Dragin’ Angels Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Swap Meet and Cruise-in will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday. The gates for the event will open at 8 a.m., and it will be located at the Madison Township Building, 12646 Centerfield Road in Greenfield. A 15’ by 15’ rented space will be $15 while the shelter house will be $20.

Community members may attend the event for free. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

For questions, contact Jim Moore at 740-606-7972 or Leonard Wheatcraft at 937-673-5304.

The Dragin’ Angels Car Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Eagles Lodge, 320 Sycamore St., Washington C.H. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with awards and a 50/50 drawing at 3 p.m.

The two top motorcycles and the 10 top cars will receive awards.

The Dragin’ Angels Car Club was founded in 1957 by four high school friends: Donnie Whitman, Marvin Lucas, Bill Edmondson, and Jerry Wright with a total of 20 members. It began as a bicycle club meeting in a basement of one of the parents. Those four boys put together a car club when none of them even had driver’s licenses.

Today, the club has a membership of around 100 men, women and young adults.

The Dragin’ Angels is a philanthropic group giving scholarships each year — two to Washington Court House City Schools, two to Miami Trace Local Schools, and one to Fayette Christian School. The club also donates money to Hospice of Fayette County, Shriners Organization, Christmas gifts to the Homeless Shelter, and provides meals at Thanksgiving.

The club likes to have approximately five car shows a year. Last year the club sponsored its first swap meet and plans to have two each year. For several years, the club has had a cruise-in at the Washington Middle School giving the students a chance to check-out the vehicles. The students usually dress in the 50’s fashion for the day.

Memberships are for any car enthusiast and a person can join any time during the year. The club meets the last Sunday of each month at the Eagles Lodge.

Officers are: president Jim Moore, vice president Leonard Wheatcraft, treasurer Joy Valentine, correspondence & publicity Mary Stolsenberg. Board members are: John Greene, Floyd Woolever, and Wendell Cubbage.