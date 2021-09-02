FRHS Fur Ball deemed a success

The 2021 Fur Ball, hosted by the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS), was a success with 270 attendees and enough funds raised to be able to prepare nearly 700 animals for adoption, “giving them the second chance they deserve,” according to FRHS Executive Director Lee Schrader.

The Ball was held the evening of Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds Mahan Building, located at 213 Fairview Ave. in Washington Court House.

Jason Gilmore catered the event and served roast beef, fettuccine, potatoes, vegetables, salad and cake made by Two Scoops of Sugar. There was also a cash bar.

Live music as well as a silent auction and a live auction were held.

“We auctioned off some wonderful trips including a villa in Tuscany, a week in Cancun, a Red River Gorge getaway, and a villa in Antigua,” wrote Schrader via email. “Our silent auction and raffle were very popular, and our attendees opened their hearts to save more animals in need. We also showed several rescue stories, including Charlie’s Story about a starving horse who was tied to a tree, eating bark to survive. We rescued him, and he now has beautiful fields in which to run. He will never be tied up or have to eat bark again.”

Carol Morrison and Monica Draves were honored for their decades of service and commitment to FRHS. Doug Sorrell, a professional charity auctioneer, was the MC as well as the auctioneer.

“The night was a wonderful success,” wrote Schrader. “The Fur Ball is our biggest event, and it helps us to be here for every animal who needs us. Thanks to all the wonderful animal champions who attended. They help to make miracles happen for animals.”

The Fur Ball, as previously reported, is one of the biggest fundraisers each year for FRHS. The proceeds assist in running the various programs the non-profit offers, including spay/neuter, adoption program, low cost clinic, humane law enforcement, etc.

