LaRue honored by state veterans service

This September, the Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) salutes those Ohioans who go above and beyond to help the more than 700,000 veterans living across Ohio. Kicking off this new initiative called “September Salute,” ODVS chose Paul LaRue as their inaugural honoree.

“Today we want to thank Paul LaRue,” said Ryan Griffin, public information officer for ODVS, “nationally recognized educator, historian and member of both the Ohio World War I Centennial Committee and State Board of Education.”

LaRue, who retired from Washington High School in 2014, has received Time Warner’s National Teacher Award, the History Channel’s First Place “Innovation in History Education,” and the African American Civil War Memorial Teacher of the Year.

In addition to those honors, LaRue continues to help the ODVS communications team research many of the videos and social media posts that honor Ohio’s rich military history.

“Even in his retirement, (LaRue) continues to make a difference in the lives of those who served in many remarkable ways. Congratulations, Mr. LaRue, for this well-deserved honor,” said Trevor Patton, who serves as the Liaison for Military Students and Families at Washington Court House City Schools.

Paul LaRue https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_LaRue.jpg Paul LaRue