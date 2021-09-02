Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 31

Lacey Mollett Miller, 39, Jeffersonville, stop sign violation.

Timothy Hodson, 30, 841 Linden Ave., Chillicothe Police Department bench warrant – failure to appear.

Aug. 30

Thomas Birkhimer, 47, Greenfield, theft.

Steven A. Walker Sr., 51, 734 John St., theft, probation violation.

Aug. 29

Michael T. Danko, 37, 525 Lewis St., no motorcycle endorsement.

Melanie A. Wuebben, 29, Xenia, obedience to traffic control violation.

Daniel K. Ruth, 38, 421 Grove Ave., disorderly conduct.

Dwayne Monical III, 37, 115 E. Temple St., backing without safety.