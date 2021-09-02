Posted on by

Benefit for Shaw Wetlands this Saturday


“Bog Girl Summer” will be held this Saturday at the Shaw Wetlands.

Courtesy photo

“Bog Girl Summer” takes place this Saturday, Sept. 4 at Shaw Wetlands, 2820 Robinson Road S.E., from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Tickets are $10 with all proceeds going toward projects at the wetlands. Participants will take part in yoga and nature-centered mindfulness activities in the beautiful and unique wetland setting, while enjoying complimentary coffee, tea, and scones.

This collaborative event is hosted by Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, Indigo Roots Studio, Platform Coffee House, and Carnegie Public Library.

For more information, or to register for the event, contact Carnegie Public Library at 740-335-2540 to register.

