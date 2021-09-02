Benefit for Shaw Wetlands this Saturday

“Bog Girl Summer” takes place this Saturday, Sept. 4 at Shaw Wetlands, 2820 Robinson Road S.E., from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Tickets are $10 with all proceeds going toward projects at the wetlands. Participants will take part in yoga and nature-centered mindfulness activities in the beautiful and unique wetland setting, while enjoying complimentary coffee, tea, and scones.

This collaborative event is hosted by Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, Indigo Roots Studio, Platform Coffee House, and Carnegie Public Library.

For more information, or to register for the event, contact Carnegie Public Library at 740-335-2540 to register.

“Bog Girl Summer” will be held this Saturday at the Shaw Wetlands. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_wetlandsShawj-1-.jpg “Bog Girl Summer” will be held this Saturday at the Shaw Wetlands. Courtesy photo