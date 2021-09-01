Labor Day activities at state parks

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The summer is winding down, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is offering free and fun events this Labor Day weekend. Wrap up your summer and create some outdoor memories while enjoying a variety of family-friendly activities at any of Ohio’s 75 state parks.

Beaver Creek State Park

Sept. 4: Archery and BB Guns, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet the naturalist at the campground amphitheater to learn the basics of archery and BB gun target shooting. Equipment provided. Adults are welcome to try after the kids.

Sept. 5: Butterfly Hike, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join the park naturalist at the campground amphitheater for a hike through the campground looking for butterflies. Nets provided. Fun for the entire family.

Burr Oak State Park

Sept. 3: Pontoon Lake Tours, 5:45-6:45 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Enjoy Burr Oak Lake from the comfort of a pontoon boat while the naturalist points out wildlife and shares lake history. Advance registration required. Contact Burr Oak State Park naturalist Julie Gee at (740) 818-4530 or Julie.gee@dnr.ohio.gov.

Sept. 4: Archery Hour, 10-11 a.m. Learn the basics of archery. For adults and children ages 6 and above. Free event and all equipment provided.

Sept. 5: Kayaking for Everyone, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Try out a kayak on Burr Oak Lake with instruction. Free event and all equipment provided. Ages 10 and above.

At the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center:

Sept. 3, Noon to 8 p.m, Smokehouse Special in the Cardinal Dining Room. Putt-Putt Golf – Rec. Shack – $2/9-holes.

Sept. 4, Noon to 8 p.m, Smokehouse Special in the Cardinal Dining Room. Putt-Putt Golf – Rec. Shack – $2/9-holes. Noon – 8 p.m, T-shirt Tie Dye – Rec. Shack – $5.

Sept. 5, Noon to 8 p.m, Smokehouse Special in the Cardinal Dining Room. Putt-Putt Golf – Rec. Shack – $2/9-holes.

Caesar Creek State Park

Sept. 3: Guided Wildlife Discovery Hike, 1-3 p.m. Native wildflowers provide countless benefits for wildlife. Come take a tour of the nature center gardens and learn how to create similar habitat at home. Naturalist Julie will also share citizen science projects relating to this topic. Meet at the Nature Center.

Sept. 4: Canoe and Kayak Wildlife Excursion, 11 a.m-12:30 p.m. Learn the basics of canoeing and kayaking.

Sept. 4: Stand Up Paddleboard, 1-2 p.m. Learn the basics of paddleboarding.

Deer Creek State Park

Sept. 3: Labor Day Weekend Campout, 4 p.m. Join us for our Labor Day Campout and activities. Food sold by the Friends of Deer Creek. For registered campers only.

At the Deer Creek Lodge:

Sept. 3-5, 5 p.m. – close, Dining room food specials. Dusk – poolside movie and group fire ring. Non-lodge guest pool passes $12 daily.

Delaware State Park

Sept. 3-6: Labor Day Weekend Celebration Festival at Delaware State Park –campers can enjoy a decorating contest, a tie-dye activity, a parade, and crafts.

Sept. 3: Labor Day Weekend Campout, 3 p.m. Tie-dye, games, movies, snacks, and more on the last weekend celebration of summer. Find the schedule of events at the Camp Store. For registered campers only.

Guilford Lake State Park

Sept. 4: Archery and BB Guns, 2-3 p.m. Meet the park naturalist at the campground basketball court to learn the basics of archery and BB gun target shooting. Equipment provided. Adults are welcome to try after the kids.

Sept. 5: Damsels Dragons and Butterflies, 2-3 p.m. Meet in the parking lot on Teegarden Road across from the campground. We’ll hike the education trail and try to catch and ID butterflies and dragonflies. Nets provided.

Hueston Woods (Lodge and Conference Center)

Sept.3-6, Golfing Tee-Times start at 6 a.m. Call (513) 523-8081. 5:30–9 p.m., BBQ Dinner specials. Lake Hope State Park

Sept. 3 – 5: Selfie Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m-6 p.m. Take a picture of yourself or your group with objects big and small. It may be started any time but must be completed before 4 p.m on Sept. 5 for a prize. Pick up the form outside of the nature center. All programs subject to change. Children must always be accompanied by an adult.

Sept. 3: Float the Lake, 9-11 am. Advanced registration required.

Free 2-hour Paddling Program searching for wildlife in the water and along the edge of the lake on a kayak. Ages 12 and up. Experience on how to use a kayak is required. Bring water and prepare to get wet. Equipment provided. Meet our naturalist at the shelter house past the beach area. All programs subject to change. Children must always be accompanied by an adult.

Sept. 3: Cold Blooded Creatures, 2-3 p.m. Meet our Naturalist and a few reptiles that call Lake Hope home. How do you know if it’s a reptile and what is their life like? They aren’t just COLD, they are COOL. All programs subject to change. Children must always be accompanied by an adult.

Sept. 5: Archery, Free. Meet at the Nature Center for Archery. Equipment and instruction provided. Free and fun for the whole family. Learn how to shoot a bow and arrow. For ages 8 and up. All programs subject to change. Children must always be accompanied by an adult.

Sept. 5: Glow Worm Walk, 8-9 p.m. Discover the secret life of lightning bugs. Meet the naturalist at Hope School House and take a short walk to find the larvae. All programs subject to change. Children must always be accompanied by an adult.

Note: For all events at Lake Hope State Park contact the naturalist, Kaylin Callander, at (740) 596-3030 if special accommodations are needed for participation.

Lake Loramie State Park

Sept. 4: Youth Catfish Derby, 9 a.m to 12 p.m. At the beach parking lot on SR 362. Open to kids 17 and under. Free!

Maumee Bay (Lodge and Conference Center)

Sept. 3: 11 a.m, Bubbles & Chalk; 12 p.m., Scavenger Hunt; 1:30 p.m., Hula Hoop Contest; 3 p.m., Arts & Crafts; 4 p.m., Kickball; 5 p.m., Capture the Flag; 7 p.m., Puzzles; 8 p.m., Movie and Popcorn.

Sept. 4: 11 a.m., Simon Says; 12-3 p.m., Tie Dye T-shirts (purchase shirts in the gift shop and visit the recreation staff to Tie Dye); 4 p.m., Frisbee; 5 p.m., Face Painting; 7 p.m., Family Board Games; 8 p.m. Movie and Popcorn.

Sept. 5: 11 a.m., Soccer; 12 p.m., Bubbles & Chalk; 1:30 p.m. Scavenger Hunt; 3 p.m., Arts & Crafts; 4 p.m., Face Painting; 5 p.m., Potato Sack Race; 7 p.m., Puzzles; 8 p.m., Movie and Popcorn.

Mohican State Park (Lodge and Conference Center)

Sept. 3, 3–9 p.m., Scavenger Hunt, go to the front desk for details. 5-9 p.m. Dinner Features in Bromfield’s Dining Room.

Sept. 4, 5-9 p.m., Dinner Features in Bromfield’s Dining Room. 6-10 p.m. DJ on the patio. 7 p.m., Birds of Prey in the upper lobby. Dusk, Fireworks over Pleasant Hill Lake.

Punderson Manor (Lodge and Conference Center)

Sept. 3-5, BBQ Dinner Specials in the Cherry Dining Room.

Sept. 3, 6-9 p.m., Live music on the patio with Dave Day.

Sept. 4, 12-2 p.m., Lunch off the grill on the Sir James Patio; 2-4 p.m., Ice Cream on the outdoor pool deck.

Sept.5, 12-2 p.m., Lunch off the grill on the Sir James Patio; 2-4 p.m., Ice Cream on the outdoor pool deck.

Pymatuning State Park

Sept. 3: Kayaking, 8 a.m-1 p.m. Advanced registration required. Sign up at the Nature Center or call 440-645-9652 to schedule your time. Classes at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon. Park at camp visitor lot and meet at the camp beach. Each 1-hour class covers the basics and allows the paddler time on the water. Ages 12 and up. Equipment provided. Footwear required. Prepare to have fun and you may get wet.

Sept. 3: Paddleboarding, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Advance registration required. Sign up at the Nature Center or call 440-645-9652 to schedule your time. Classes at 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m. Park at camp visitor lot and meet at the camp beach. Each 1-hour class covers the basics and allows the paddler time on the water. Ages 12 and up. Equipment provided. Footwear required. Prepare to have fun and you may get wet.

Sept. 5: Archery, 9-10 a.m. Meet the park Naturalist at the Archery Range, located 1.4 miles north of the campground on Pymatuning Lake Road. Instruction and equipment provided. Fun for the whole family.

Sept. 5: Paddleboarding, 3-7 p.m. Advance registration required. Sign up at the Nature Center or call 440-645-9652 to schedule your time. Classes at 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m. Park at camp visitor lot and meet at the camp beach. Each 1-hour class covers the basics and allows the paddler time on the water. Ages 12 and up. Equipment provided. Footwear required. Prepare to have fun and you may get wet.

Salt Fork State Park (Lodge and Conference Center)

Sept. 3-6, BBQ specials in Timbers Restaurant. Pop-up pool games, children’s activities.

Sept. 3, 7-10 p.m, Live music featuring Mark Rossiter in the Wildlife Lounge

Sept. 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., S.A.F.E. Archery Target Practice – Free in the Stonehouse Room; 12-3 p.m., Live music featuring E. Wade Rodriguez poolside; 2 p.m., Tie Dye T-shirt $10; 8:30 p.m., Float-In Movie at the Salt Fork Marina.

Sept. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., S.A.F.E. Archery Target Practice – Free in the Stonehouse Room; 12-3 p.m., Live music featuring Ethan Timm poolside; 12-4 p.m., Poolside Grill Out – hot sausage sandwich, bratwurst and kraut, Chicago hotdog.

Sept. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brats and Beer at the Turn on the golf course; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., S.A.F.E. Archery Target Practice – Free in the Stonehouse Room; 12-3 p.m., Live music featuring Barefoot McCoy poolside.

Shawnee State Park (Lodge and Conference Center)

Sept. 2, 5 p.m., Dinner Specials; 6 p.m. Riverdays Concert Series – Julia Neville and King Calaway, downtown Portsmouth.

Sept. 3, 5 p.m., Dinner Specials; 6 p.m., Ice Cream Social in the lodge main lobby; 6 p.m., Riverdays Concert Series, downtown Portsmouth; 7 p.m., Live music featuring The Josh Stewart Band, poolside; 8 p.m., Marshmallow Roast, poolside.

Sept. 4, 8 a.m., Breakfast Specials; 11 a.m., The Grand Riverdays Parade, downtown Portsmouth; 12 p.m., Lunch Specials; 5 p.m., Dinner Specials; 6 p.m., Ice Cream Social in the lodge main lobby; 6 p.m., Riverdays Concert Series, downtown Portsmouth; 7 p.m., Live music featuring Mothman Acoustic, poolside; 8 p.m. Marshmallow Roast, poolside.

Sept.5, 8 a.m., Breakfast Specials; 11 a.m., Riverdays Powerboat Racing, downtown Portsmouth; 12 p.m., Lunch Specials; 1 p.m. Riverday The Voice Contest, downtown Portsmouth; 5 p.m., Dinner Specials; 6 p.m. Ice Cream Social in the lodge main lobby; 6 p.m., Riverdays Concert Series; 8 p.m., Marshmallow Roast, poolside; 10 p.m., Riverdays Fireworks Extravaganza, downtown Portsmouth.

To learn more about family-friendly events at Ohio’s state parks and to plan your next adventure, visit parks.ohiodnr.gov/calendar.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_ODNRNatRes.jpg