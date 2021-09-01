Posted on by

Library summer fun activities


Cali has made dessert!

Cali has made dessert!


Courtesy photos

Noah and Felicity cooked these unique waffles (National Waffle Day was Aug. 24).


Courtesy photos

One of the photos submitted to Carnegie Public Library showing summer fun that patrons are up to was a photo of Kenley and her tie-dyed towel.


Courtesy photos

Isaac and his neighbor Vicki harvested a beautiful watermelon (National Watermelon Day was Aug. 3).


Courtesy photos

Cali has made dessert!

Noah and Felicity cooked these unique waffles (National Waffle Day was Aug. 24).

One of the photos submitted to Carnegie Public Library showing summer fun that patrons are up to was a photo of Kenley and her tie-dyed towel.

Isaac and his neighbor Vicki harvested a beautiful watermelon (National Watermelon Day was Aug. 3).

Cali has made dessert!
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_239602894_4452403374780170_154605565585246671_n.jpgCali has made dessert! Courtesy photos

Noah and Felicity cooked these unique waffles (National Waffle Day was Aug. 24).
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_cooking.jpgNoah and Felicity cooked these unique waffles (National Waffle Day was Aug. 24). Courtesy photos

One of the photos submitted to Carnegie Public Library showing summer fun that patrons are up to was a photo of Kenley and her tie-dyed towel.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_kenleyjp.jpgOne of the photos submitted to Carnegie Public Library showing summer fun that patrons are up to was a photo of Kenley and her tie-dyed towel. Courtesy photos

Isaac and his neighbor Vicki harvested a beautiful watermelon (National Watermelon Day was Aug. 3).
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_melonjp.jpgIsaac and his neighbor Vicki harvested a beautiful watermelon (National Watermelon Day was Aug. 3). Courtesy photos