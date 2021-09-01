Library summer fun activities

Cali has made dessert!
Noah and Felicity cooked these unique waffles (National Waffle Day was Aug. 24).
One of the photos submitted to Carnegie Public Library showing summer fun that patrons are up to was a photo of Kenley and her tie-dyed towel.
Isaac and his neighbor Vicki harvested a beautiful watermelon (National Watermelon Day was Aug. 3).
