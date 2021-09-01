Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 31

Theft: At 2:22 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, located at 1397 Leesburg Ave., in reference to a theft complaint. Loss prevention advised officers that an unknown suspect selected various items and then went out a fire exit, and did not pay for the merchandise. A report was taken.

Criminal Damaging: At 4:55 p.m., Jeffrey Noble reported that sometime overnight his vehicle had been damaged while parked behind his residence.

Theft: At 8:45 p.m., an officer responded to CVS, located at 1795 Columbus Ave., in reference to a theft complaint. The officer was given information regarding a theft that occurred on Aug. 16. A report was taken.