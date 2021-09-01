Produce, baby blankets, and bratwurst at Wednesday Market

Seasonal produce, Bob Lehnert’s bratwurst, mums and asters, crocheted baby blankets, baked goods and catnip toys can be found at the Wednesday afternoon Fayette County Farmers Market.

This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any market-sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. The vendors stating they plan on attending today (other vendors may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): mums and asters, red raspberries, melons, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, red (new) potatoes, squash and zucchini, peppers, and homemade baked goods.

Bob’s Foods-Lehnert Meats LLC (Bob Lehnert): assorted bratwurst.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, crinkle toys, infant bows and teethers. Hand poured wax melts, handmade earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. (Credit/Debit cards accepted by this vendor).

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): peanut butter fudge, pineapple banana bread, pineapple upside down cake, other baked items, catnip toys, dog sweaters, craft items, only a few goose dresses left.

