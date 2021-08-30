Demolition nears clean-up phase

The demolition of the former Fayette County Jail is nearing the clean-up phase as the last, small portion was being demolished Monday.

Fillmore Construction out of Leesburg is the company handling the project for $48,500. According to project manager Fred Cox, the building was very well constructed and there have been no unexpected issues during the demolition so far.

While the project is going well, there are some considerations and precautions being taken as the building was close to another structure.

Cox explained that clean-up could be finished by the end of the week — depending on the weather and how Fayette County is affected by Hurricane Ida.

As previously reported, the former jail, located at 113 E. Market St. in Washington Court House, was originally built in 1884. Although there were additions made in the 1900s to the facility, that was prior to the state standards and regulations in effect during this century. The former jail failed numerous state standards, had safety concerns, was constantly needing upkeep, and had certain factors that would make it unfeasible to modernize the building — such as cast iron plumbing from 1884.

Certain items were salvaged to be used at the new jail or to be displayed around the county, such as original doors, sunflower lightning rods, cabinetry, etc. The public was given a chance to take a brick that had been part of the structure as a keepsake, according to a social media post by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The bricks were still available as of Monday morning in the parking lot on the Fayette Street side near the site. Whatever remains will soon be hauled away.

Once clean-up is complete, according to the Fayette County Commissioners, the plan for the site includes grading it and using top soil left over from a recent project at the Fayette County Airport. Current plans are for the site to be left alone to settle until spring. Once settled, a concrete patio with landscaping will potentially be added in late spring.

Only a small area of the former Fayette County Jail remained to be demolished on Monday. Depending on weather, clean-up of the site should be wrapping up by the end of the week. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_20210830_085111.jpg Only a small area of the former Fayette County Jail remained to be demolished on Monday. Depending on weather, clean-up of the site should be wrapping up by the end of the week. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo