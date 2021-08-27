Indigo Roots Studio, Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, Carnegie Public Library, and Platform Coffee House are collaborating to present “Bog Girl Summer” at Shaw Wetlands next weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

What is “Bog Girl Summer?” This is an outdoor event for active, nature-loving women and girls who value female fellowship, and engaging and supporting their community.

The location, Shaw Wetlands, is one of Fayette County’s jewels. Located at 2820 Robinson Road S.E., the nine-acre sanctuary is home to a robust assortment of native plants and wildlife. Volunteer-built boardwalks enable visitors to experience the beauty of the wetland setting in all seasons.

The purpose of the wetlands is the cultivation, conservation and preservation of this native landscape. Additionally, it promotes a robust wildlife population and provides a scenic and easily accessible venue for the public’s enjoyment.

Library director Sarah Nichols explained, “I love to walk, meditate, and take photos at Shaw Wetlands. Over the years, I have talked to several folks in the community who have heard of it but have not yet visited. The idea behind Bog Girl Summer was to enhance an already rich experience by bringing in these other activities, while also promoting and supporting the wetlands. It is shaping up to be a terrific event.”

Paint Creek Recreational Trail is an additional destination at the wetlands, which also includes a Little Free Library. Yoga with Indigo Roots begins at 7:30 a.m. on the bike path. Please bring a yoga mat or beach towel. Participants may come early for sunrise viewing and complimentary coffee, tea and scones from Platform Coffee House. Then, after a short break, Brigitte from Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District will lead mindfulness activities in and around the wetlands.

Participants should wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothes, and bring a water bottle, yoga mat or beach towel, and bug spray. Register by calling the library at 740-335-2540 or messaging the library through Facebook.

