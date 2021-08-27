What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

September is “Library Card Sign-up” month! This is a time when the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Getting a library card is easy and free. Children aged 5 and up can get their first card with parent/guardian permission. Adults are invited to sign up for a library card, e-resource card (for online use only), or a Teacher’s card, useful for educators borrowing multiple items. With the library’s membership in the SEO Library Consortium and the rich resources provided by the State Library of Ohio, the possibilities are limitless!

Storytime is back. On Thursday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. in Washington Court House, we have a special “Hello, Friends,” with a sweet theme: Waffles! And, it just so happens that KK’s Waffle Barn will be set-up to sell their scrumptious creations at the library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. What a tasty coincidence!

Storytime in Jeffersonville returns on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. “Bonnie’s Books” will be held at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church with the featured theme “shapes!”

Bog Girl Summer takes place on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Shaw Wetlands. Summer is winding down so, ladies, let’s slow down and tune in. Starting with an optional sunrise watch, join other women at the beautiful Shaw Wetlands for yoga with Indigo Roots Studio and Mindfulness Activities in Nature with Fayette Soil & Water. This event is for women and girls only, ages 13 and up. Complimentary coffee provided by Platform Coffee House. Registration is limited with a $10 donation suggested for conservation projects at the Shaw Wetlands. Message the library or call to register. Participants should wear comfortable clothes and bring water, bug spray, and a yoga mat or beach towel.

New at the library! Starting Friday, Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m.: “Story Maker’s Guild.” This is a monthly, after school club for teens (ages 13-18) to come together and write or draw, and share their work with their peers. Expect a relaxed, fun atmosphere to practice and share your writing skills and have fun. Club hosted by Amanda Gatton.

Then, starting Friday, Sept. 24: “#DrawThisInYourStyle CARNEGIE.” This monthly club for kids (ages 8-12) is a meet up with other creatives to draw, share ideas and show off their art skills. Led by local author and illustrator Amanda Gatton.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.