Council talks importance of COVID-19 vaccine

During Wednesday’s Washington Court House City Council meeting, council members who were present spoke about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Council member Steve Shiltz said, “If you ask anyone if the safety and health of your family is important to them, everybody’s going to say yes. But, some people are more serious about it than others. So, all I advise everyone that can, get your vaccination.”

Council member Caleb Johson agreed with Shiltz and explained, “I do not understand why there’s such hesitation to just do a positive thing for your community. And that’s social distancing, wearing a mask, taking the vaccine. I don’t understand the hesitation to make what might be the smallest sacrifice that you can make, that can ensure that everyone else around you is safe, and that other people’s families are safe, and that your family is safe. So, I would just encourage people to evaluate that and, in the next years to come, I don’t think the (current variants will be the last ones). There will be other variants (popping up). This is something that will not be gone in two weeks or two months or anything like that.”

Council chairperson Jim Chrisman said, “I agree with you — Mr. Johnson, Mr. Shiltz about the vaccination; however, I do respect people’s individual rights to not get it. I don’t necessarily agree with it, but that’s neither here nor there.”

Only one piece of legislation was heard during the meeting — a new resolution.

The resolution, if passed, would accept the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorize necessary tax levies, certifying them to the county auditor.

The first time legislation is seen and approved by council during a meeting, it is placed on a first reading, and the second time on a second reading. Adoption of resolutions can occur once they have been placed on second reading. Adoption of ordinances can occur once they have been placed on third reading.

There was no discussion pertaining to the resolution, but it was placed on first reading.

During miscellaneous comments, council member Kendra Redd-Hernandez thanked those who came out to the downtown shop hop last month, hosted by Main Street Fayette, and also encouraged people to come out for the next shop hop and Chocolate Walk, especially as they may be the last ones while the weather is nice.

The Chocolate Walk, hosted by Main Street Fayette, is planned for Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the City Administration Building (exact cash or card) on the second floor from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or at Carnegie Public Library (exact cash only) during open hours.

Council members Jim Blair, Ted Hawk and Dale Lynch were not present during the meeting. Council members that were present, along with City Manager Joe Denen, gave well wishes to Lynch and Hawk who were resting at home — Hawk for illness and Lynch for quarantine as he had tested positive for COVID. According to officials, Lynch is vaccinated for COVID and the illness was more mild compared to other cases; so, he should soon be out of quarantine. Blair was not mentioned to be ill but on vacation.

Following the meeting, Denen gave a special reminder that school is back in session and drivers should slow down and be aware of students walking to or from school or other locations. Signs were recently put up that would digitize speeds within the school zone on Elm Street as a reminder to cars driving too quickly to “slow down.”

Council meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of every month in the second floor council chambers of the City Administration Building, located at 105 N. Main St. in Washington C.H. The agendas for the meetings (and minutes of previous meetings) can be found at www.cityofwch.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_CityBuilding-1-_ne2021826144942524.jpg