New coffee roastery vendor at Farmers Market

Rural Beans Roastery, LLC, is the Fayette County Farmers Market newest vendor as well as a brand-new 2021 business.

Kameron Rinehart is one of the two founders and the head roaster. Tino Poma is a co-founder and the customer service manager. The two fraternity brothers and best friends, with their passion for coffee and love for people, were inspired to create a product for others to enjoy at an affordable price.

Kameron has lived in Jeffersonville his whole life and is a 2016 graduate of Miami Trace High School. He grew up raising livestock for 4-H projects and was heavily involved in 4-H and FFA. Now, in addition to running the coffee roastery, he is a full-time graduate student and research associate at the Ohio State University, studying agricultural communications, education, and leadership.

He tells us that, “I have many research projects in motion, and I am working on my thesis, which I will defend in the spring of 2022. Following completing my master’s degree, I plan to begin my Ph.D. with hopes to one day be a professor. In between schoolwork is when I roast coffee and take care of my amazing customers. It is a passion to roast high-quality coffee for others to enjoy. I also serve on the Fayette County Farm Bureau Board. I am the President-Elect and on the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee as Co-Chair. I have a deep passion for serving others and, through these roles, I get to be a part of something so big. The Ohio Farm Bureau is such an inspiring organization for all its work on behalf of the agricultural industry. I am a proud Farm Bureau member and leader. When able, I also enjoy volunteering my time to support Ohio 4-H and Ohio FFA because, without these two organizations, I would not be where I am at today.”

Kameron says he loves to travel, go to concerts, spend time outdoors, and hang out with his friends and family. Now he’s also finding time to join the Saturday market.

“We strive to provide the community and surrounding areas with their everyday coffee needs, specializing in single-origin roasts for the perfect cup of coffee. Focusing on sourcing coffee from around the globe will provide customers with a one-of-a-kind coffee experience. Working in collaboration with coffee growers and professionals in the industry will allow us to provide customers with a wide range of single-origin coffees and blends in the future. Whether you want a light roast or dark roast, our goal is to provide products packed with flavor and roasted to order,” he said.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Hand poured wax melts, handmade earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, crinkle toys, infant bows and teethers.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Sustainably grown seasonal produce, including red and walla walla onions, garlic, shallots. Broom corn stalks. Sourdough crackers (including new “parmesan”). Ginger-pumpkin mini cakes, sourdough mini zucchini breads, rosemary olive oil and dried tomato battards, onion bialys.

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Homemade cookies: chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, Cracker Jack, peanut butter jumbos, lemon bars, salted caramel bars, double chocolate brownies, chocolate peanut butter bars, funfetti cookies, oatmeal toffee bars, peanut butter, peanut butter fudge and gold rush brownies.

Little Farmstead Flowers (Eicher family): Fresh cut flower arrangements, including sunflowers, zinnias, eucalyptus, amaranths, snow on the mountain, cockscomb and more! Many dried flowers available.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): The Pie Lady: local raw honey, honey comb, assorted fruit pies, bun’s bars, cinni mini’s, apple dumplings and banana cake. Also McIntosh apples, white peaches, habanero peppers and green beans.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart, Tino Poma): Featuring more than ten varieties of coffee beans for purchase in 1 lb bags, whole beans or ground. Some of the origins include Costa Rica, Sumatra, Brazil, Ethiopia, Mexico, and Columbia, to name a few. Samples will be available to taste.

Wood by DW (Debbie Welch): Wood crafts and sewn kitchen crafts.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don and Sara Creamer, 740-572-0134): Bread, muffins, brownies.

AG Cutie Farms (A.J. and Grace Armintrout): Farm fresh eggs from right here in Fayette County.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Red raspberries, sweet potatoes, melons, white baking potatoes, slicing and cherry tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, peppers, potted perennial asters, and mums.

