Ohio Treasurer set to visit county

Ohio’s 49th Treasurer of State, Robert Sprague, is scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Fayette County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

On Monday, Sept. 13, the dinner will be held at Cedar Lodge, 1696 Flakes Ford Road SE in Washington Court House. The social time is set for 6 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m.

As state treasurer, Sprague oversees the state’s investment and debt portfolios, domestic and international custody portfolios, and annual cash movements and deposits.

According to his bio, Sprague successfully launched the ResultsOHIO initiative, which established an infrastructure within the treasurer’s office to evaluate and support pay-for-success programs aimed at combating the social and public health challenges facing Ohio.

Treasurer Sprague reaffirmed his office’s commitment to empowering individuals living with disabilities through the use of specialized savings and investment accounts. According to Sprague, the STABLE Account program is seeing unprecedented growth under his leadership, with participation more than doubling from January 2019 through December 2020. The treasurer’s office is also partnering with multiple public and private sector employers to provide eligible employees with direct deposit options for contributing to a STABLE account.

In 2020, Sprague ushered in the next generation of the Ohio Checkbook. In partnership with the DeWine-Husted administration, OhioCheckbook.gov was launched, creating a one-stop resource for taxpayers to learn more about spending at the state and local levels of government. The website merged the functions and data previously hosted through OhioCheckbook.com and the Ohio Interactive Budget website. This effort resulted in a more effective and streamlined platform that eliminates duplication and bolsters transparency.

Sprague first entered public service in his hometown of Findlay, where he developed his commitment to strong fiscal stewardship as city auditor and treasurer, according to his bio. Following his time serving the City of Findlay, he made his way to Columbus, serving the 83rd District as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives from 2011 through 2018.

During his time in the private sector, he was a project lead at Ernst & Young and worked on several high-profile engagements with Fortune 500 companies before forming his own consulting firm.

Sprague graduated from Duke University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and later earned a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Tickets for the Lincoln Day Dinner are $30 each or a reserved table of eight can be purchased for $250.

Contact any Republican Central Committee member or call Ruth Ann Ruth at 740-335-5836 to reserve tickets.

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_Robert-Sprague_Facing-right.jpg Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague

Robert Sprague will be featured speaker at Lincoln Day Dinner