Public invited to state forests virtual open house

COLUMBUS –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry invites the public to attend its annual open house to learn about management plans for Ohio’s state forests. This year’s open house is scheduled for Sept. 1 and will be held virtually.

“Ohio’s state forests are some of our greatest and most beautiful resources,” said Dan Balser, chief of the Division of Forestry. “We want to make sure the public knows that we are doing everything we can to preserve these lands and protect the wildlife that call them home.”

In addition to guidance on management activities, the Division of Forestry will also present a 10-year management plan for the 24 state forests in Ohio. Those forests cover more than 200,000 acres of the state.

The open house process provides an opportunity for the public to better understand, ask questions, and comment on Ohio’s state forest plans for sustainable forestry, which include recreation, treating invasive species, prescribed burning, and timber cruising and harvesting.

The virtual meeting will be hosted on Microsoft Teams Live: Ohio’s State Forest Open House, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, 6 p.m.

To register for this open house event, or to comment on the plans, visit the Division of Forestry’s webpage. You can also send an email to: DNR-stateforestworkplancomments@dnr.ohio.gov. A link to the Microsoft Teams Live event will then be emailed to you. This open house will be recorded for future viewing and reference.

Introductory presentation videos and the draft plans are posted on the Division of Forestry website at Forestry.ohiodnr.gov. You can send your written feedback and questions to DNR-stateforestworkplancomments@dnr.ohio.gov prior to the event so that state forest managers can review and possibly discuss them during the virtual event. Comments will continue to be accepted up to 30 days after the open house and will be considered as plans are finalized.

