Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 24

Bobby L. Bennett, 37, at large, bench warrant – Madison County.

Chrystal L. Shadley, 36, at large, disorderly.

Daniel L. Capeheart, 31, 1001 Farmington Lane, domestic by threats (two counts).

Aug. 23

Larry J. Johnson, 37, Greenfield, speed 41/25.

Bradley D. Muntz, 65, Frankfort, speed 47/25.

Destiny D. Daniels, 32, at large, Ross County bench warrant, possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor).

Jacob A. Shull, 23, New Holland entering roadway from private property.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., domestic violence by threat.

Aug. 22

Shiloh E. Clouser, 32, 813 Sycamore St., fictitious license plate.

Daniel J.C. Woodson, 25, 720 Pearl St., non-compliance suspension, improper backing.

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H. stop sign violation.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., theft.