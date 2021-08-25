Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 24

Criminal Damaging: At 4:03 p.m., Grace Adair reported that sometime overnight in the 200 block of Chestnut Street, unknown subject(s) caused damage to her vehicle tires.

Suspicious Person: At 5:16 p.m., officers responded to the Heritage Green Apartments, located at 1001 Lewis St., in reference to a suspicious person who may have been under the influence of narcotics. Officers located the person described by the complainant. Officers subsequently arrested Chrystal L. Shadley for disorderly conduct.

Domestic Violence: At 8:25 p.m., officers responded to 678 Robinson Road in reference to a domestic dispute. After arriving on scene, an investigation began and resulted in the arrest of Daniel W. Capehart for domestic violence by threats.