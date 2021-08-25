WCH City Council agenda for today’s meeting

The Washington Court House City Council agenda for its regular meeting today includes the following information:

There is only one piece of legislation on the agenda — a new resolution.

This resolution will be heard for the first time by council and will need to go through two readings in order to be passed. The resolution, if passed, would accept the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorize necessary tax levies, certifying them to the county auditor.

Council meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of every month in the second floor council chambers of the City Administration Building, located at 105 N. Main St. in Washington C.H.

The agenda for the meeting (and minutes of previous meetings) can be found at www.cityofwch.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.

The first time legislation is seen and approved by council during a meeting, it is placed on a first reading, and the second time on a second reading. Adoption of resolutions can occur once they have been placed on second reading. Adoption of ordinances can occur once they have been placed on third reading.